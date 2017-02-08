Migos call support of iLoveMakonnen’s homosexuality ‘fucked up’

Atlanta rappers suggest news undermines singer's credibility

Atlanta rappers Migos have reportedly dismissed the public support of fellow hometown star iLoveMakonnen’s coming out as gay.

The Drake collaborator best known for his 2014 viral hit ‘Tuesday’ came out in a series of online messages last month (January), writing: “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out”, before adding: “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Migos praised the “diversity” of Atlanta but described the support of Makonnen’s sexuality as “fucked up”, “wack” and “not right”.

Member Quavo allegedly said “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” before suggesting that the news undermines their counterpart’s credibility because “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that”.

Getty

Meanwhile, Migos recently thanked Donald Glover for helping launch their single ‘Bad and Boujee’ to the top of the singles chart in the US. Glover praised both the hip-hop group and their October single during the Golden Globe awards, calling ‘Bad and Boujee’ “the best song ever” and lauding Migos as “the Beatles of this generation” as his FX show, Atlanta, landed Best Television Comedy.

Following Glover’s shout out, ‘Bad and Boujee’ enjoyed huge success: streams reportedly rose by 243% in the morning after the awards, while the Metro Boomin-produced and Lil Uzi Vert-featuring track became Migos’ first ever number one single in the US, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of January 21.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Migos