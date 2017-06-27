They previously clashed with Joe Budden at the same show

Rap group Migos reportedly became embroiled in a scrap with Chris Brown‘s entourage at the BET Awards, only hours after they clashed with Joe Budden during a backstage interview.

Footage of the scrap shows the group being surrounded by a group who are said to be linked to Brown while punches are thrown – but there is no suggestion that Brown was directly involved, after the altercation took place at an afterparty.

However, it has been suggested that Migos rapper Quavo fell out with Brown after he began dating Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

The incident comes after the group came close to blows with Joe Budden on the same night.

Tensions were initially heightened after YouTube host DJ Akademiks asked Migos rapper Takeoff why he didn’t feature on their track ‘Bad and Boujee.’ “I ain’t left off Bad and Boujee, you think I left off Bad and Boujee?”, Takeoff furiously replied. I was justified, I’d had enough… https://t.co/lO99luuIep — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 26, 2017 But while it became even more tense when Akademiks asked Takeoff to repeat his answer, Budden had seemingly had enough – and threw his microphone to the ground before storming off. As he did so, all three members of Migos were seen squaring up to Budden. Budden subsequently explained the feud – and said his actions were “justified” in a Twitter post.