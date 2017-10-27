Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release new track ‘MotorSport’

Holy Trinity?

Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have released a new track, ‘MotorSport’.

This the first single from Migos’ upcoming studio album, ‘Culture II’.

Listen to ‘MotorSport’ below:

This marks the first collaboration between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, though she has worked with Migos member and current partner Offset on the track ‘Lick’.

The release of ‘MotorSport’ comes amidst rumours that Cardi B is working on new music with Beyonce.

Earlier this year, Cardi B became the first solo female rap artist in 19 years to reach number one on the US singles Billboard with ‘Bodak Yellow’.

Nicki Minaj was one of the many female artists to congratulate Cardi on the achievement, tweeting, “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀.”

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj spoke out against sexism in hip hop.

“In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get,” she commented on Twitter. “When does this stop?”

She continued, “The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads…”

A release date for ‘Culture II’ by Migos was originally set for October, but has now been pushed back.