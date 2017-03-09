Migos’ Quavo on homophobia accusations: ‘I got a record with Frank Ocean. That closes my case’

Rapper addresses controversy over iLoveMakonnen’s coming out

Migos have responded to the backlash they faced over comments made about iLoveMakonnen’s coming out as gay, with Quavo arguing that he can’t be homophobic because he recently collaborated with Frank Ocean.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Quavo said “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” before suggesting that the news of iLoveMakonnen’s sexuality undermined his credibility because “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that”.

The trio later issued a statement in which they said that they “love all people, gay or straight” and that they apologise “if we offended anyone”. They also described themselves as “fans” of Makonnen and said “we wish he didn’t feel like he ever had to hide himself”.

Victor Frankowski

In a new Billboard feature, Quavo responded to the controversy, saying: “If you real from the heart, you real from the heart. That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.”

He added: “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way… I got a record with Frank Ocean [‘Slide’]. That closes my case.”

Ocean famously came out as bisexual in 2012 prior to the release of his studio debut ‘Channel Orange’.

‘Slide’ was released by Calvin Harris last month and features Migos and Ocean. Listen below.