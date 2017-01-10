Migos thank Donald Glover for helping make ‘Bad and Boujee’ their first US number one

The 'Atlanta' creator praised both the trap group and their hit single at the Golden Globes on Sunday, leading to a surge in its popularity

Migos have thanked Donald Glover for helping launch their single ‘Bad and Boujee’ to the top of the singles chart in the US.

Glover praised both the Atlanta hip-hop group and their October single during the Golden Globe awards in LA on Sunday night (January 8), calling ‘Bad and Boujee’ “the best song ever” and lauding Migos as “the Beatles of this generation” as his FX show, Atlanta, landed Best Television Comedy.

Since Glover’s shout out on Sunday night, ‘Bad and Boujee’ has enjoyed huge success: streams reportedly rose by 243% in the morning after the awards, while the Metro Boomin-produced and Lil Uzi Vert-featuring track became Migos’ first ever number one single in the US, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of January 21.

Getty

Migos have now thanked Glover for his support in a new statement. Referencing their guest appearance in an episode of Glover’s award-winning Atlanta, the group said: “It was an honour to have been on Atlanta as guests and to have our friend Donald Glover thank us in his Golden Globes acceptance speech is real recognising real. We put our city on our backs and we want to thank him and the whole world for making “Bad and Boujee” as successful as it is.”

Migos will release their second studio album, ‘Culture’, on January 27. Listen to ‘Bad and Boujee’ below.