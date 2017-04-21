Migos want viral Coachella dancing kid in their next video

The child was filmed dancing to hip-hop trio's hit 'Bad and Boujee'

Migos want a kid who was filmed dancing to their set at Coachella to star in their next music video.

The child, whose name is reportedly Max Nilsson, became a viral sensation after a video showed him dancing to the hip-hop trio’s hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ while on his dad’s shoulders at the California festival.

TMZ recently asked band member Offset whether they would feature him in their next video. Offset replied: “Hell yeah, If ya’ll can find him… I wanna meet the guy”.

“I just wanna holler at him. I like the way he’s a young kid that follows my music. He knew word for word,” the rapper added.

A second clip saw the same kid singing along to Drake’s ‘Fake Love’, while stood next to American footballer Odell Beckham Jr.

Migos’ second album ‘Culture’ topped the US chart back in January and they will play Coachella again for its second weekend this weekend (April 21-23).

Meanwhile, ex-One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly working with Migos on his “Drake-influenced” solo album.

The Sun quoted an insider as saying: “Working with Migos is a big deal. They are one of the most highly regarded hip-hop groups in the world. The collaboration will help push his name out beyond 1D fans in the States.”

The source added: “Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake. It’s definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists. But what’s for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.”