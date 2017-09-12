Mike Myers in talks to join cast of Freddie Mercury biopic movie ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

'Party time, excellent'

Mike Myers is reportedly in talks to join the cast for the new biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is currently well into production. The first image of ‘Mr Robot’ star Rami Malek dressed and posing as Mercury was unveiled last week, and Brian May recently showed the legendary Live Aid stage being rebuilt for a scene in the film.

Now, Deadline reports that ‘Austin Powers’ star Myers is currently negotiating a part in the film with Fox and New Regency. Many fans are noting on how fitting this would be, as Myers’ lead in the classic comedy ‘Wayne’s World’ featured a scene of the characters headbanging to the track ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in a car – which helped a re-release of the song soar up the charts in 1992.

The full cast playing the iconic band was announced last month. Joining ‘Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Mercury, will be Ben Hardy (‘X-Men Apocalypse’) as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (‘The Tourist)’ as May and Joe Mazzello (Tim in ‘Jurassic Park’) as bassist John Deacon.

Back in July, concrete details were confirmed on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ including the announcement that Bryan Singer would take the helm on the film and would “faithfully recreate” iconic moments such as the performance at Live Aid in the movie.

The film is believed to be set for release in 2018.