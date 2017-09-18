Mike Shinoda promises fans a Linkin Park announcement this week

Mike Shinoda has promised to make an announcement about the future of Linkin Park later this week.

Following the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington when he was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20, the surviving members of the band promised to honour him at some point with ‘a special public event‘.

Now taking to Instagram, Mike Shinoda has promised fans that more news will follow imminently.

“Good morning,” wrote Shinoda. “I’m on a bit of a social media diet. Watching not talking 😉 Stay tuned for some announcements this week.”

In a statement last month, Linkin Park thanked fans “for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time”. he statement then went on to say that “the five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”