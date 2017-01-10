Mike Tyson has recorded a Soulja Boy diss track ahead of boxing match with Chris Brown

The two artists will square off in the ring soon, with Tyson training Brown

Mike Tyson has recorded a diss track towards Soulja Boy ahead of the rapper’s celebrity boxing match with Tyson’s charge, Chris Brown.

Soulja Boy and Brown have taken their recent dispute to the next level since the turn of the year, with the pair agreeing to face off in a celebrity boxing match.

With Soulja Boy apparently being trained for the bout by former world champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Brown’s trainer, Mike Tyson, has gone the extra step in hyping up the forthcoming fight.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 9), Tyson revealed that he’d “dropped heat” in the studio by recording a diss track about Soulja Boy. Apparently featuring vocals from Chris Brown and produced by Damon Elliot, Tyson has promised that ‘If You Show Up’ will be released soon.

See Tyson’s tweets, and listen to a snippet of ‘If You Show Up’, below.

"IF YOU SHOW UP”… It's going down. I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out @souljaboy. Song dropping soon on my YouTube with @chrisbrownofficial. Produced by @thedamonelliott. S/O @fredfrenchy. A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Brown and Soulja Boy started a public feud on Tuesday (January 3) after Brown apparently threatened Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, on Instagram. After a later incident that appeared to see Soulja Boy robbed of his phone on the street, the rapper took to his Twitter account to not only apologise for his beef with Brown, but also his recent disagreements with rappers Quavo and Lil Yachty.

However, despite Soulja’s repentance, he will still square off with Brown in the ring in the coming weeks.