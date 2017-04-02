Mike Will Made-It hints at further production on Kendrick Lamar’s forthcoming new album

The Atlanta musician produced 'Humble', which is thought to be the lead single from the Compton rapper's upcoming new record

Mike Will Made-It has hinted that he has produced a number of songs on Kendrick Lamar‘s forthcoming new album.

The Atlanta hip-hop producer worked with the Compton rapper for the latter’s new single ‘Humble’, which was released on Friday (March 31). The track follows ‘The Heart Part. 4’, which saw Lamar all but confirm that his as-yet-untitled fourth studio album will arrive on Friday (April 7).

Following his production on ‘Humble’, Mike Will has now suggested that he had a hand in a small number of other tracks on Lamar’s upcoming new project. Speaking during his appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club last week, the ‘Black Beatles’ producer said that he had “new material coming this week” with an artist that he wouldn’t disclose at the time – although this is evidently now a reference to his work on ‘Humble’.

Mike Will then confirmed that he has “two more on that project,” suggesting that he has production credits on at least two more tracks on Lamar’s forthcoming new album.

Watch the full interview with the producer below.

Elsewhere in the lead up to the release of Lamar’s new album, a purported ‘tracklist’ for the project was leaked onto the internet last week – although the list in question does not feature the aforementioned ‘Humble’.