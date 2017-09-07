Milburn announce first album in a decade and post new single

Sheffield band are also hitting the road

Milburn have announced their first album in a decade.

‘Time’, which was recorded and produced by former Coral man Bill Ryder Jones at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios, is their first full length LP since the band’s 2007 release ‘These Are The Facts’. It is released on September 29.

The first single to be taken from the album is ‘Nothing For You’, which you can listen to below.

Last year, the band returned to play a number of high profile shows in Sheffield and a subsequent sold out UK tour. Milburn, who came up as part of the same Sheffield scene as Arctic Monkeys, also played a hometown show at Don Valley Bowl in June this year.

They will hit the road for a new tour in November which will take in dates in London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Leicester.

Milburn will play:

November 9th – London, Electric, Brixton

November 10th – Leicester O2 Academy

November 11th – Manchester Academy

November 16th – Glasgow O2 ABC

November 17th – Leeds University Union

The band, fronted by Joe Carnall, emerged more than a decade ago alongside other local acts such as Reverend & The Makers, The Harrisons and Bromheads Jacket. Milburn split in 2008 but returned last year to mark the ten year anniversary of their debut album ‘Well Well Well’.

Since the split guitarist Tom Rowley formed Dead Sons alongside Joe Green and is also a member of Arctic Monkeys’ touring band. Meanwhile frontman Joe Carnall has toured with Reverend and The Makers and played solo gigs under the name Joe Carnall & Friends.