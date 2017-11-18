Miles Kane gives update on new solo album

The Last Shadow Puppets member has revealed the inspiration behind the upcoming record

Miles Kane has given fans some insight into what to expect from his next solo album.

The Last Shadow Puppets member last released a solo record in 2013 with ‘Don’t Forget Who You Are‘. At the time of release, NME called it “a triumph of belief and dogged determination over those people who thought he was a barnacle on the coattails of his famous friend. Much like one of his suits, it’s measured, sharp and extremely well put together. Kane’s present is just as exciting as his past.”

In a new interview with Fred Perry, Kane discussed his recent obsession with post-punk. “I’m listening to a lot of punk and post-punk, and I’ve been really obsessed with that first Damned album,” he said. “There’s a song on there called ‘Neat Neat Neat’ that I’ve just been hammering. I’ve been listening to a lot of post punk; like the Cramps, the Misfits…”

Miles Kane A playlist featuring Count Five, The Damned, Ramones, and others

Asked if those listening habits were a clue as to what the music he’s been working on sounds like, he replied: “Yeah, it’s really like that. A bit Ramonesy, and I guess The Damned – that sort of aggressive post-punk, really high energy and a bit of Cramps have all been the inspiration.” At present, there is no release date confirmed for the new album.

The musician also curated a playlist of his favourite songs, which, along with The Damned, The Ramones, and Misfits, includes tracks by The Beatles, Baxter Dury, and Queens Of The Stone Age. You can listen to it above.

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey revealed she and Kane had nearly formed a new band. After it was reported that the pair had been working in the studio together, the singer told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe: “I’ve done so much with Miles,” she said when asked about working with him. “I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

“This was December through March,” she continued. “I didn’t have a world tour planned and they didn’t have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles’ solo stuff. Him and [Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.”