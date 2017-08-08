Miley Cyrus announces new album ‘Younger Now’

It's set for release next month.

Miley Cyrus has announced that her new album will be released next month.

‘Younger Now’, which is the direct follow up to 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, will be released on September 29 – with the announcement made via an image that appeared on her website last night.

The image showed a denim jacket with the album title stitched to it in rope lettering, along with the release date spelt out in metal studs.

It is yet to be revealed if the new record will feature recent singles ‘Malibu’ and ‘Inspired’, which she performed at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert in June.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Miley Cyrus will return to perform at the VMAs this year for the first time since her infamous 2013 performance with Robin Thicke.

She recently opened up on the performance and admitted that she became “sexualised” in the wake of it.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

” It became something that was expected of me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of her raunchy behaviour. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick my tongue out.”