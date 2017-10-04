Watch Miley Cyrus turn Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ into a pop ballad

Cyrus delivered the pop rendition on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' this week

Miley Cyrus has turned Cardi B‘s smash-hit ‘Bodak Yellow’ into a pop ballad. Scroll below to watch.

Cyrus appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the US this week, taking part in a segment called ‘Musical Genre Challenge’, which sees host Fallon and his guests singing popular songs in the style of other genres.

This latest edition saw Fallon perform a soft rock version of ‘Cotton-Eyed Joe’ and a Latin take on Sublime’s ‘Santeria’, while Cyrus turned R Kelly’s ‘Ignition (Remix)’ into bluegrass and then transformed ‘Bodak Yellow’ into a pop number.

Watch below. Cyrus sings her pop version of ‘Bodak Yellow’ at the four minute mark.

Bronx rapper Cardi B scored her first-ever US number one with ‘Bodak Yellow’ last month, dislodging Taylor Swift from the top spot in the process. She’s only the fifth female rapper ever to have a song top Billboard’s Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently graced the cover of NME. In her NME interview, she revealed why she didn’t leave America after Donald Trump became President, having previously threatened to do so in the run up to the 2016 election.

“I’m not fucking leaving the country, that’s some ignorant shit, that’s dumb,” she said. “Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.”

“And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my fucking voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”