Watch Miley Cyrus impersonate Elvis in new ‘Younger Now’ video

It's the title-track from Cyrus' Dolly Parton-featuring new album

Miley Cyrus dresses up as Elvis Presley in her new video for ‘Younger Now’.

‘Younger Now’ is Cyrus’ title-track from her upcoming album of the same name. The follow up to 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ will be released on September 29 and features Dolly Parton.

Miley’s ‘Younger Now’ video sees her don a rhinestone jumpsuit and recreate a famous Elvis puppet show. Watch below.

Cyrus’ new album will also feature recent single ‘Malibu’ and ‘Inspired’. See its artwork and tracklist below.

1 Younger Now

2 Malibu

3 Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton]

4 Week Without You

5 Miss You so Much

6 I Would Die for You

7 Thinkin’

8 Bad Mood

9 Love Someone

10 She’s Not Him

11 Inspired

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Miley Cyrus will return to perform at the VMAs this year for the first time since her infamous 2013 performance with Robin Thicke.

Cyrus recently opened up on the performance and admitted that she became “sexualised” in the wake of it.

“It became something that was expected of me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of her raunchy behaviour. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick my tongue out.”