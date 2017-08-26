"She gets to kiss me quite a few times."

Miley Cyrus has hired an 85-year-old drag queen to perform with her at tomorrow’s MTV VMAs.

James ‘Gypsy’ Haake featured in Miley’s recently released ‘Younger Now’ video, which saw the singer dressing up as Elvis Presley and recreating a famous Elvis puppet show.

Cyrus can be seen kissing Haake in the video, and the 85-year-old revealed that there will be more of the same in their VMAs performance tomorrow (August 27).

“It’s absolutely mind-boggling what she’s done,” Haake says of the show, according to USA Today.

“Miley Cyrus’ fans will be very jealous of me because she gets to kiss me quite a few times.

“I don’t know if it will cure my social problems, but it’s sure going a long way toward it.”

Haake also revealed that there will be more than one OAP on stage.

“Wait ’til you see this on Sunday. Huge, huge dance number with her with all the seniors. She does kiss me. Okay?

“We’re talking about Miley Cyrus. Of course it gets wild.”

Haake is a famous drag queen in Hollywood, after being discovered by Mel Brooks while performing at La Cage Aux Folles cabaret in the 80s.

He later went on to make many TV and film appearances.

Miley will be performing at the VMAs tomorrow along with Lorde, The Weeknd and many more.

It will be her first time back since her infamous 2013 twerking performance with Robin Thicke, which she now admits made her feel “sexualised”.

Miley’s forthcoming album ‘Younger Now’ is set for release next month.