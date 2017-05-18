Miley Cyrus says Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ is about her

“I heard it and started screaming and freaking,” she says



Miley Cyrus has claimed that Katy Perry’s breakthrough single ‘I Kissed A Girl’ is about her.

Perry’s 2008 track, which topped the UK and US singles charts, was written alongside Max Martin, Lukasz Gottwalk and Cathy Dennis. In an interview on 103.5KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning, Cyrus claimed she was the cherry chapstick-wearing subject of the song.

“Katy Perry, she’s been a friend of mine for a really long time. We were actually just realising the other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years. I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest, which is really, really weird,” Cyrus said. “When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Recalling the first time she heard the song, Cyrus said: “And I was on a four-wheeler. We had a radio attached to the four-wheeler. I heard it and started screaming and freaking out.”

Cyrus recently revealed an idyllic video for ‘Malibu’, the lead single from her as-yet unannounced new album.

She also claimed that she’s hoping to engage with people who wouldn’t normally listen to her music or necessarily share her values with the new album, including Trump supporters. She told Billboard: “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she said. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good – I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

On an appearance on this week’s Zach Sang Show, the singer revealed she held huge regrets for her infamous ‘Wrecking Ball’ video. “That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus said while playing a game of ‘Marry, Eff, Kill’ with her discography – and choosing to kill ‘Wrecking Ball’.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she added. “I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral.”