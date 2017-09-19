Miley Cyrus poses naked for photographer David LaChapelle

It's part of a new Taschen collection.

Miley Cyrus has posed naked as part of a new book by acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle.

In the photo, which forms part of a new Taschen collection by LaChapelle, the singer is seen posing naked in a prison cell, with her figure illuminated by natural light pouring in through a cell window.

Another cover of the book sees Cyrus taking on the guise of a butterfly, complete with multi-coloured wings and pink blossom branches. You can see both photos below.

Along with photographing some of the biggest names in music, LaChapelle is also known for his work as a music video director, having previously collaborated with the likes of Robbie Williams, Elton John, Florence & The Machine, and the late Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently revealed that her new album ‘Younger Now’ will be released on September 29.

The video for the title track was also released, which sees the singer impersonate Elvis Presley as she dons a rhinestone jumpsuit and recreates a puppet show.

It also featured an appearance from 85-year-old drag queen James ‘Gypsy’ Haake who went on to appear with Cyrus onstage during her appearance at the MTV VMAs last month.

The performance was Cyrus’ first since 2013, when she controversially appeared on stage with Robin Thicke.