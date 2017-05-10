Miley Cyrus to premiere new song ‘Malibu’ on Beats 1 tomorrow

The star is also confirmed to perform the track at next weekend's Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus is set to premiere her new single ‘Malibu’ tomorrow (May 11).

The singer last released her own music in 2015 with the album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz‘. Meanwhile, she featured on Lolawolf’s 2016 track ‘Teardrop’ and ‘We Are Famly’ by The Flaming Lips, which was released earlier this year.

‘Malibu’ will arrive first on Beats 1, as confirmed in a tweet by the 24/7 global radio station. It will then be available to stream on Apple Music. The track will premiere at 5pm UK time.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has also been confirmed to perform ‘Malibu’ at the Billboard Music Awards next weekend (May 21).

#Malibu x #BBMAs 🌊 TV debut performance at the @BBMAs May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC!!! #1daytillMalibu A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 10, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

In an interview with Billboard, she also revealed that she gave up smoking weed while recording, saying: “I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Cyrus also revealed that she’s hoping to engage with people who wouldn’t normally listen to her music or necessarily share her values with the new album, including Trump supporters.

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she said. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good – I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.

“I like the way I think right now,” she continued. “But don’t Trump supporters like the way they think? So I’ve also got to be open with the way I approach people with my opinions. That’s the only way to make real change. And it’s not because I want to sell records! I know now the ways that don’t work. Because I went really hard during the ­election.

“But at the end of the day, we lost. We won, but because the system is fucked up, we lost. I thought, ‘OK. I learned my lesson on this one.’”