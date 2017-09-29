"My fucking voice is gonna be heard"

Miley Cyrus has revealed why she didn’t leave America after Donald Trump became President, having previously threatened to do so in the run up to the 2016 election.

In an emotional Instagram post from last year, the singer admitted that the prospect of a Trump presidency left her “scared and sad”.

“Honestly fuck this shit I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”, she previously wrote.

But she has now opened up on her decision to remain in Trump’s America, and explained her belief that she has a duty for her voice to be heard.

Speaking to NME in an exclusive interview, she said: “I’m not fucking leaving the country, that’s some ignorant shit, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.

“And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my fucking voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

She also opened up on her support for Hillary Clinton, and revealed how the former presidential hopeful had acted as her creative muse for ‘Inspired’, a track on new album ‘Younger Now’.

“Well, ‘Inspired’, I wrote that for Hillary Clinton [but] I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate. I’m fighting hate with love”, she said.

“I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality’, ‘justice’, ‘freedom’, ‘liberation’, ‘expression’. These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”