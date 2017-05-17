Miley Cyrus says naked ‘Wrecking Ball’ video is her ‘worst nightmare’

"I'm never living that down," she says.

Miley Cyrus has admitted she’ll never be able to shake off her infamous ‘Wrecking Ball’ video.

The singer, who debuted new single ‘Malibu’ last week, spoke about the Terry Richardson-directed promo clip during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

“That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus said while playing a game of ‘Marry, Eff, Kill’ with her discography – and choosing to kill ‘Wrecking Ball’.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she added. “I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral.”

During the game, Cyrus also choose to marry her song ‘The Climb’ and ‘eff’ her song ‘7 Things’.

Released on Thursday (May 11), ‘Malibu’ is the first single from Cyrus’ forthcoming album, which is reportedly due for release later this year.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The singer told Billboard recently: “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people. I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good – I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

Cyrus also revealed that she gave up smoking weed while recording, saying: “I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”