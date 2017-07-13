Miley Cyrus says being told what to wear by ‘mostly older men’ at age 11 should be more shocking than anything she’s done

The singer has spoken about her controversial past in a new interview

Miley Cyrus has spoken about her feelings on her controversial past in a new interview.

The singer regularly drew headlines for her sexualised image, lyrics about drugs and nude photoshoots around the time of her ‘Bangerz‘ album.

Now, Cyrus has said that people should have been more shocked by how she was treated as a part of the Disney TV show Hannah Montana.

“People were so shocked by some of the things that I did,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men.”

She added: “It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be.”

Cyrus’ return to music with recent single ‘Malibu’ has seen her go back to her country roots. She said that the change in image, however, didn’t mean the ‘Bangerz’ period wasn’t her being herself.

“I just want people to see that this is who I am right now,” she said. “I’m not saying I’ve never been myself… Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.”

Recently, Cyrus admitted she’ll never be able to shake off her infamous ‘Wrecking Ball’ video.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, she said: “That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she added. “I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral.”