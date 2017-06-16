Miley Cyrus reveals why she gave up smoking weed

It was a decision that was inspired by a recurring nightmare she kept having while making her forthcoming sixth album

Miley Cyrus has revealed the reason behind her recent decision to give up smoking weed.

The singer recently set out on the promotional trail for her forthcoming sixth studio album – which has yet to receive a title or official release date – by sharing its lead single, ‘Malibu’.

Having previously revealed in a recent interview that she gave up smoking weed while recording the new album, Cyrus has now delved deeper into the subject during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 14).

“I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible,” Cyrus told Fallon. “I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason.

“That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I Googled, and that’s never happened. No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know [if it’s possible].”

Cyrus then disclosed her belief that giving up smoking gave her a clearer outlook on life during the recording sessions for her new album, which is expected to be released in October.

“To sit here and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been,” she continued. “This is the most important album that I’ve ever made.

“So I was thinking: if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.”

Cyrus recently took part in the Manchester One Love charity concert, where she joined Pharrell for a version of his 2013 hit ‘Happy’.