Miley Cyrus teases Dolly Parton collaboration ‘Rainbowland’
Parton is Cyrus' godmother
Miley Cyrus has shared a snippet of a new song, featuring her godmother Dolly Parton on guest vocals.
‘Rainbowland’ is set to feature on Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album ‘Younger Now’, due out this Friday (September 29). She has previously shared ‘Week Without You’, the album’s title-track and lead single ‘Malibu’.
A jaunty, country number, the track hints at Miley Cyrus’ LGBTQ activism. Check out a snippet of the track below, via Twitter.
‘Younger Now’, which is the direct follow up to 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, will be released on September 29.
Miley also recently opened up on that controversial VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and admitted that she became “sexualised” in the wake of it.
”It became something that was expected of me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of her raunchy behaviour. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick my tongue out.”
She added: “In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘Fuck you, girls should be able to have this freedom,’ or whatever. But it got to a point where I did feel sexualised.”
In her Billboard interview, Cyrus also revealed that she gave up smoking weed while recording, saying: “I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”