Miley Cyrus teases Dolly Parton collaboration ‘Rainbowland’

Parton is Cyrus' godmother

Miley Cyrus has shared a snippet of a new song, featuring her godmother Dolly Parton on guest vocals.

‘Rainbowland’ is set to feature on Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album ‘Younger Now’, due out this Friday (September 29). She has previously shared ‘Week Without You’, the album’s title-track and lead single ‘Malibu’.

A jaunty, country number, the track hints at Miley Cyrus’ LGBTQ activism. Check out a snippet of the track below, via Twitter.

‘Younger Now’, which is the direct follow up to 2015’s ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, will be released on September 29.

Miley also recently opened up on that controversial VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and admitted that she became “sexualised” in the wake of it.