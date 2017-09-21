Miley Cyrus shares break-up anthem ‘Week Without You’

Song features on new album 'Younger Now'

Miley Cyrus has unveiled a new song called ‘Week Without You’.

Cyrus releases her new album ‘Younger Now’ next week (September 29). So far, she’s shared the songs ‘Malibu’, ‘Inspired’ and the album’s title-track.

The video for the title track sees the singer impersonate Elvis Presley as she dons a rhinestone jumpsuit and recreates a puppet show.

‘Week Without You’, meanwhile, is another country-tinged, retro affair. It concerns a break-up, with Cyrus singing: “I know that I gave you my heart, but you stomped it to the ground. And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like to not have you around.”

“This writing process has been a really different experience because I’ve never put out an album this way,” Cyrus says in a statement. “People have been asking me, ‘is this like a re-introduction of yourself?’ But it’s not that at all. Actually, it’s more like, I am this person who embraces all my past selves. This album is the most me for right now that I can be.”

Hear ‘Week Without You’ below:

Week Without You Week Without You, a song by Miley Cyrus on Spotify

Cyrus recently revealed that she felt ‘sexualised’ during her twerking days.

“It became something that was expected of me,” Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick my tongue out.”

She continued: “In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘Fuck you, girls should be able to have this freedom,’ or whatever. But it got to a point where I did feel sexualised.”