‘My mind is a bad neighbourhood’ – Chester Bennington’s moving message about mental health

'I should not go walking alone'

Just months before his death, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington shared a powerful message about his struggles with mental health and depression to offer advice to others.

Last night, the tragic news of Chester Bennington’s suicide shook the music world – with the band honouring him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong”.

Now, a video has surfaced of Bennington in conversation with Music Choice, discussing how he dealt with his demons and the inspiration behind the song ‘Heavy’.

“My whole life, I’ve just felt a little off,” said Bennington. “I find myself getting into these patterns of behaviour or thought – especially when I’m stuck up here [in my head]; I like to say that ‘this is like a bad neighbourhood, and I should not go walking alone’.

“Most of my problems are problems that I cause myself. That’s what that song’s about – that time when you consciously look at that. Once you acknowledge what it is, you can separate yourself from it and do something about it, as opposed to just being in it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“The most important thing you can do if you think you’re depressed is talk to someone,” a spokesman from the mental health charity Young Minds told NME. “This could be a friend, a family member, a teacher, a colleague, a GP, a counsellor or a confidential helpline. Don’t suffer in silence. Talking about how you’re feeling can really make a difference.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: