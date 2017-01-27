Missy Elliott shares video for new song ‘I’m Better’

Singer also previews her forthcoming documentary

Missy Elliott has shared the video for a new song ‘I’m Better’.

The singer has recently made appearances on songs with A$AP Ferg and the recent Ghostbusters theme with Fall Out Boy but she made her long awaited return with ‘WTF’ featuring Pharrell in 2015.

Her last studio album before that was ‘The Cookbook’ in 2005. You can view the video for her new song below.

She is also set to debut her new documentary about her career and the impact it had later this year. Elliott has shared a preview of that which you can watch below too.

Elliott recently also did a duet with Michelle Obama on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke show.

As well as Beyoncé, the First Lady also sang Stevie Wonder during her performance. She was later joined by Elliott for ‘This Is for My Girls’, a charity single Obama released that Elliott appeared on, before moving on to her mega-hit ‘Get Your Freak On’.

Meanwhile, X Factor‘s Honey G recently forgot the lyrics to Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’ during a TV appearance.

The 35-year-old white rapper was the major talking point of last year’s X Factor, with some calling her act a problematic parody of hip-hop culture. The Guardian’s Lola Okolosie argued that her performance on the show is “modern-day blackface”.

At the time Honey G denied that she forgot the words, writing on Twitter: “To clarify,I did not forget the words to the Missy track on Good Morning Britain. The version was the edit I performed on X factor.”

Last year’s X Factor was won by Matt Terry. The 23-year-old waiter beat Finnish singer Saara Aalto to clinch the title after he performed Randy Crawford’s 1980 hit ‘One Day’.

Honey G recently signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco label for the release of her debut album.