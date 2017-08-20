Fan starts petition to replace Confederate monument with statue of Missy Elliott

The motion aims to put up a statue in honour of the 'Work It' rapper in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia

A petition that is seeking to replace a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia with a statue of Missy Elliott is picking up traction after attracting widespread attention in recent days.

The debate surrounding the continued existence of Confederate statues has become increasingly divisive in the US in recent weeks, with the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia resulting from a Unite The Right protest against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Virginia resident Nathan Coflin has lent his voice to the wide opposition of Confederate statues, and has proposed in a widely-shared petition to replace one monument in Portsmouth with a statue of Missy Elliott.

The rapper was born in Portsmouth, Virginia in 1971, and Coflin believes that she should be honoured with her own statue in the city.

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it?” he wrote in the petition, which is addressed to Mayor John Rowe. “I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it.”

“Missy is all of us. Missy is everything the Confederacy was not.”

The Change.org petition currently has 8,330 supporters.