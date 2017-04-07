Mis-Teeq to reunite

The pop group - who split in 2005 - will return sooner rather than later, according to vocalist Alesha Dixon

Mis-Teeq are set to reunite.

The girl group – who primarily consisted of vocalists Sabrina Washington, Alesha Dixon and Su-Elise Nash (original member Zena McNally left in 2001) – disbanded in 2005 after a six-year stint that produced two UK top ten albums and two number two singles (2001’s ‘All I Want’ and 2003’s ‘Scandalous’).

After twelve years away, it now appears that Mis-Teeq will be the latest act to reunite after Dixon – who, in her time since Mis-Teeq, has launched a solo career, won Strictly Come Dancing and served as a host and judge on numerous talents shows – confirmed that the group would return in the very near future.

Appearing on Lorraine this morning (April 7), Dixon promised that the return of Mis-Teeq would be swift. “I don’t know what we’re waiting for really, to be honest. We’re talking, we love each other – we’d love it to happen one day.”

“Timing is key,” she continued. “At the moment, obviously I’m in the studio working on solo material and I’m working on some other things, so it’s just finding that time to do it.

“It would be disastrous to not do something because the history we have together and the fact that, if it wasn’t for the girls, I wouldn’t be doing anything that I’m doing now. And I love them – so it’d be nice.”