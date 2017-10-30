Stormzy responds to MNEK’s upset at Labrinth replacing him on X Factor

MNEK said he wasn't told about the switch

Stormzy has responded to MNEK’s upset at not being made aware that Labrinth would be appearing on X Factor in his place last night.

Having previously appeared on the singing competition with Nicole Scherzinger for the ‘judge’s houses‘ stage of the contest, last night saw the grime sensation perform as the special musical guest. Taking to the stage, Stormzy performed ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ from his acclaimed debut ‘Gang Signs And Prayer‘. However, while MNEK lent guest vocals on the record, last night saw his parts performed instead by Labrinth – who is signed to X Factor boss Simon Cowell’s own label, Syco.

“Guys, what do you do when you’ve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk,” Tweeted MNEK. “I haven’t watched the performance yet btw how did he do?”

He then added: “Shit’s foul”

Since then, Stormzy has spoken out to reach out to ‘his bro’ MNEK to explain the situation.

“Gonna quickly clear up yesterday’s situation with MNEK not performing with me on The X Factor,” he Tweeted. “First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched. We created some special moments when we performed BBYG Pt.2 @ Westfields and on the live lounge and with this campaign I’ll be having quite a few TV moments where I’ll be performing the song and saw this as an opportunity to present it in different ways and present it in different formats, hence why I invited Lab to join me as a special guest.”

He continued: “I spoke to my team a while back and told them to make M and his team aware of the plan because I didn’t want any miscommunication.”

Stormzy then shared a screen grab a text he sent to his management to pass the message on to MNEK, before adding: “I’ll be performing on The Jonathon Ross show with him and there was never ever ever any sort of malice or disrespect intended, and I can fully fully understand why that looks FOUL. Fully understand. I would feel exactly the same so my apologies brother. I’ve spoke to M personally and let him know it’s a major communication fuck up on my team’s side and I fully understand how things may look.

“Disrespect and slyness is never my angle so sincere apologies to M and his whole team, never any disrespected intended.”

Fans of MNEK also took online to react to the performance:

Meanwhile, Stormzy and Labrinth also paid tribute to one another following the performance.

Cowell himself was absent from the weekend’s X Factor shows, after he was rushed to hospital on a stretcher. It is said that he fell down the stairs.

Introducing Saturday’s live show, host Dermot O’Leary joked that the other judges may have been to blame for the fall.

“You might have spotted one judge is missing,” he said, introducing the show. “That’s because Simon was taken to hospital yesterday. But he’s doing fine, he’s back home, he’s watching the show. Get well soon boss.”

O’Leary continued: “Who put the banana skin at the top of the stairs? It’s like Murder on the Orient Express: you all had motives.”