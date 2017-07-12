Mo Farah mistook Noel Gallagher for brother Liam at a U2 gig, and Liam responded brilliantly

Liam's response is classic Liam.

Sir Mo Farah has seemingly mistaken Noel Gallagher for brother Liam after meeting him at a U2 concert, and Liam has responded with a witty comeback.

Linking to a picture of his encounter with Noel at one of U2’s recent Twickenham gigs, the four-times Olympic gold medallist wrote: “Chilling with my boy liamgallagher U2 concert in Twickenham..!!”

Earlier this morning, Liam gamely fired back with: “Good to see u2 mo as you were LG x”

Farah didn’t make the same mistake on Instagram, where he correctly tagged Noel’s account @themightyi.

Chilling with my boy @themightyi U2 concert in Twickenham..!! #roadtolondon #mofarah #mudanegroup #mudaneteam #madmo #moknows #u2concert A post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Farah’s mistake comes two days after Liam Gallagher called Noel “beige boy” after he supported U2 at Twickenham, telling his brother that there’s “nothing worse than being blanked by the naffest fans in the world”.

This weekend saw Noel Gallagher support U2 at London’s Twickenham Stadium for two nights of their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour – culminating in a performance of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ together.

Liam had previously attacked Noel’s decision to play with the band, accusing him of ‘brown-nosing‘ U2 before saying he’d rather ‘eat shit’ than listen to them, and damning them as a ‘naff band’ that were ‘full of shit‘.

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel Gallagher is currently set to release his new album with The High Flying Birds in November.