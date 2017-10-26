MØ releases surprise EP and new single ‘When I Was Young’

It's her first multi-track release in three years

Danish singer MØ has released a surprise EP, ‘When I Was Young’.

Earlier this evening, MØ, real name Karen Marie Ørsted, debuted her new single of the same name on Beats 1.

The new track has been teased on social media over the past few days with cover art featuring Ørsted holding a red rose against a dreamy millennial pink and cream backdrop.

Now she has followed up the release with a full EP of six tracks.

In a press release, MØ said, “Making the EP has been such a nice flashback experience because I forgot about the little things; how you put the songs together, the lyrics, the song titles and the artwork,” she explains. “Just being in the bubble of that energy is so fucking awesome. It’s so amazing to be able to create a universe.”

Listen to ‘When I Was Young’ in full below:

When I Was Young – EP When I Was Young – EP, an album by MØ on Spotify

‘When I Was Young’ is MØ’s first multi-track release for the last three years, since her debut album ‘No Mythologies To Follow’ came out in 2014.

The past few years have been collaboration heavy for the musician, who has worked with with Iggy Azalea, Elliphant, Charli XCX, and Justin Bieber.

Her track with Major Lazer and DJ Snake, ‘Lean On, has been viewed 2.2 billion times on YouTube.

Back in March, MØ shared the Live Lounge with British duo Snakehips to cover Childish Gambino.

See the ‘When I Was Young’ tracklist below:

Roots

When I Was Young

Turn My Heart To Stone

Linking With You

BB

Runaway

MØ embarks on her UK and Ireland tour on the following dates in 2018:

26 March – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27 March – Mandela Hall, Belfast

28 March – O2 Ritz, Manchester

30 March – O2 Institute Birmingham

31 March – O2 ABC, Glasgow

4 April – O2 Academy Brixton, London

5 April – UEA, Norwich

7 April – O2 Academy Bristol