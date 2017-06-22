Mobb Deep’s Havoc on Prodigy’s death: “I still can’t believe it”

The NYC MC has mourned his bandmate, who passed away in Las Vegas earlier this week

Mobb Deep MC Havoc has addressed the death of his bandmate and close friend Prodigy for the first time, saying that he “still can’t believe” that his fellow rapper has passed away.

News of Prodigy’s death at the age of 42 broke on Tuesday (June 20), with the rapper having recently been admitted to hospital in Las Vegas due to complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis – a disease he has battled since birth. The exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, however.

Following a ream of tributes from across the music world – including Nas, Chuck D and Nicki Minaj – Prodigy’s bandmember and close friend Havoc has now spoken out on the sad news.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Mobb Deep MC said that Prodigy’s passing had shocked him to his core.

“I’m still fucked up,” he said. “I can’t even listen to ‘Shook Ones,’ or any [Mobb Deep] songs. I can hardly look at the pictures. I met him when I was 15. I’m 43 right now… I still can’t believe it.”

Havoc also revealed that he first heard that Prodigy had passed while driving.

“I’m on the highway, I can’t pull over,” he recalled. “I could have crashed with my kids in the car.”

Havoc formed Mobb Deep with fellow Prodigy in New York in 1992. The duo released their first album, ‘Juvenile Hell’, the following year.

Their breakout album, ‘The Infamous’, projected Mobb Deep to wider attention in 1995, and is considered a hip-hop classic. Their 1999 fourth album, ‘Murda Muzik’, went platinum upon release.

Mobb Deep’s final album, ‘The Infamous Mobb Deep’, was released in 2014.