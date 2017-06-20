Mobb Deep MC Prodigy dies, aged 42

The New York rapper was hospitalised several days ago due to complications caused by sickle cell anemia

The Mobb Deep MC Prodigy has died, aged 42.

Prodigy, real name Albert Johnson, was hospitalised last week in Las Vegas due to complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis – a disease he has battled since birth. His death was confirmed earlier today (June 20), although no official cause of death has been given at this time.

A representative for Mobb Deep confirmed Prodigy’s passing in a statement [via Billboard].

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep,” the statement read. “We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Prodigy formed Mobb Deep with Havoc in New York in 1992. The duo released their first album, ‘Juvenile Hell’, the following year.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Their breakout album, ‘The Infamous’, projected Mobb Deep to wider attention in 1995, and is considered a hip-hop classic. Their 1999 fourth album, ‘Murda Muzik’, went platinum upon its release.

Mobb Deep’s final album, ‘The Infamous Mobb Deep’, was released in 2014.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Nas paid tribute to Prodigy in the above post on his Instagram earlier today, writing ‘QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever.’