A coroner has confirmed the cause of death.

Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy died after choking on an egg while he received hospital treatment for sickle cell anaemia, it has been confirmed.

The rapper, real name Albert Johnson, died at the age of 42 in June after he was hospitalised in Las Vegas.

But while it was previously believed that his death was a direct result of the condition – which he had battled since birth – TMZ now claims that the Clark County Medical Examiner has listed his cause of death as accidental choking.

Prodigy was performing with Mobb Depp during their Art of Rap tour when the heat of the Las Vegas desert caused the condition to worsen, resulting in his initial hospitalisation.

After his death, Lil Kim was among the stars paying tribute to the Mobb Depp rapper.

Speaking at the BET Awards, she said: “This week, hip-hop suffered a painful loss, with the sudden passing of our brother, Prodigy. His pen painted vivid pictures of street life. He made what was ugly sound beautiful.”

Confirming his death in a statement, Mobb Deep previously said: “It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”