It's open for applications now...

MOBO Trust has announced the launch of the MOBO Help Musicians Fund, a new scheme to provide backing for up and coming musicians at the very beginning of their careers.

The new scheme is open for applications till November 5 and will offer grants of up to £2,000 each to support new musicians with every aspect of their career, be it vocal coaching, touring, recording studio access, or even marketing and promotion.

It’s in partnership with Help Musicians UK and is the first scheme to be announced by the MOBO Trust, with an aim of encouraging talent from genres that aren’t always on the receiving end of a leg-up from the mainstream, including RnB, Soul, Hip Hop, Grime, Jazz, Gospel, Reggae and African music.

Kanya King, the founder and CEO of MOBO Organisation, said: ““MOBO has a long history of championing and supporting the next generation of musical talent in British black music. But with each new generation of artists, come new challenges to develop one’s art and get to the next level, so financial backing early on is critical to the long-term growth of a fledgling artist.

“We are delighted to partner with Help Musicians UK, a charitable organisation we have much affinity with, to offer extraordinarily talented artists the chance to progress at a crucial stage in their careers.

“In the past year alone, the British black music scene has grown from strength to strength, contributing hugely both commercially and artistically to our industry – MOBO continues to be pivotal in supporting the scene, from the start of a career, through to the pinnacle of success.”

You can apply for the scheme here.