Moby compares ‘warmth’ of vinyl to mother-child bond

Electronic music star took part in a recent panel discussion about vinyl

Moby has compared the “warmth” music lovers get from vinyl to the instinctive bond between parent and child.

The electronic music veteran was today part of a panel discussion on Facebook Live alongside Jean-Michel Jarre, Julia Holter, Little Boots and Hans Zimmer.

During the discussion, the panel described how music sounds better on vinyl than on other formats, with Moby proposing a theory.

“There’s sort of like an evolutionary aspect to this,” he began. “There was a study done where mothers – I don’t know if this is esoteric or relevant or not – but mothers and newborns were put in separate rooms, and were connected by video camera and monitor. And when it was real-time, the babies were happy. And then they introduced a delay of less than a thousandth of a second, and the babies started crying. Because they knew something was off.”

Moby continued: “And I would posit that the difference between the most highest bit-rate digital and the analog wave of vinyl, like, a bit-rate–we always know that there are steps in there. That’s why I think, when people talk about the warmth of vinyl, we’re so accustomed–because we’re looking for emotional connection. So there’s just something–at least for me–there’s something that’s more authentic about it.”

Watch the full discussion below, with Moby’s comments coming at the 1:07:22 mark: