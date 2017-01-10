Moby says he was asked to DJ at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball

Moby called Trump "an actual sociopath" during his election campaign, but still got asked to perform.

Moby has revealed that he was asked to DJ at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls.

An avid Hillary Clinton supporter, the electro producer called the President-elect “an actual sociopath” during his election campaign. He also released a pair of satirical anti-Donald Trump songs called ‘Trump Is On Your Side’ and ‘Little Failure’.

Then, when it emerged that Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton to claim the Presidency, Moby wrote an open letter to America titled “What The Fuck Is Wrong With You?”. However, he was still asked to play during Trump’s inauguration celebrations.

He wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?”

He added: “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on January 20. With just 10 days until the ceremony, the conversation about which pop stars have snubbed Trump’s inauguration – and who might actually play – has yet to die down.

Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that she has been invited to perform at the inauguration on January 20, but said that she will only accept if she can sing Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’.

Meanwhile, KISS’ Gene Simmons recently denied that he had been invited to play. The marching band of a historically black Alabama college has also been criticised for accepting an invitation to join Trump’s inaugural parade.

There have been allegations that Trump’s administration had been attempting to bribe performers into appearing at his inauguration. Trump’s camp have denied the claims.

The Wrap reported that talent bookers were offered ambassadorships and “access to the administration” in exchange for their clients performing at the event. “Never in a million years have I heard something so crazy,” one talent booker said. “That was the moment I almost dropped the phone.”

Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 saw Aretha Franklin perform, while Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson sang at his second inauguration in 2013. Over the weekend Solange performed at Obama’s White House leaving party, which was attended by Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Chance The Rapper and Robert De Niro, among others.