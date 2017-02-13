Moby claims to have insider information that Trump is in ‘collusion with the Russian government’

Electronic music veteran takes to Facebook to make claims

Moby has taken to Facebook to claim that he has insider information about Donald Trump and his administration.

The electronic music veteran says that he has spent the weekend “talking to friends who work in DC” and can “safely (well, ‘accurately’)” reveal a number of so-called truths about the Trump regime.

“The Russian dossier on Trump is real,” Moby writes. “100% real. He’s being blackmailed by the Russian government, not just for being peed on by Russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.”

Moby goes on to claim that the Trump administration is in “collusion with the Russian government, and has been since day one” and that Trump is looking for a reason to go to war with Iran.

He also details alleged right wing plans to get rid of Trump and suggests that “intelligence agencies around the world” are “horrified by the incompetence of the Trump administration” and are looking for a way to impeach him.

“I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand,” Moby adds. “These are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.”

See his full post below:

