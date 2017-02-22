Modern Baseball cancel all tour dates because of ‘mental health and friendship’

The Philadelphia band have pulled all upcoming tour dates and festival appearances.

The Philadelphia band have pulled all upcoming tour dates and festival appearances in order to protect their “mental health and friendships”. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Frontman Jake Ewald explained on Facebook: “Over the past few months the band has become an immense source of anxiety for me, and it wasn’t until I opened up to Sean, Ian, and Brendan about it that we realized we were all feeling the same way.”

He continued: “The project we started as a source of joy and positive expression had become something that was slowly eating away at our mental health and our friendships. We have been championing the importance of mental health for a while now, and we recently realized that it would be wrong for us to ignore our own health any longer.”

“Please know that we don’t take a tour cancellation lightly, and under any other circumstances we would not even consider it an option, but in this instance we have to put our health and friendships first,” he added.

Modern Baseball released their third album ‘Holy Ghost’ last year. Watch the band performing ‘Wedding Singer’ during their recent NME session below.