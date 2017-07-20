Monica Lewinsky has praised Jay-Z’s ‘honesty’ about his infidelity on ‘4.44’

"He chose a path of candour that will move the conversation forward and help others."

Monica Lewinsky has praised Jay-Z for being honest about his marital infidelity on new album ‘4.44’.

Jay-Z seemingly confronts his guilt on the album’s title track, rapping: “I apologise often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

In an op-ed for Vanity Fair, Lewinsky saluted the rapper for choosing a “path of candour” instead of brushing his mistakes under the carpet.

She wrote: “Jay-Z had a choice. Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video, Lemonade, Jay-Z knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That’s not uncommon for men to do.”

“And it’s not as if we hadn’t seen Beyoncé and Jay-Z out in the world together since then — not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth,” she continued. “Jay-Z could have ignored it all. But, instead, he chose a path of candour that will move the conversation forward and help others.”

Later in her article, Lewinsky added: “It is a refreshing and bracing antidote to see male icons convey vulnerability in an age when Washington’s new power elite and our coarsening culture are busy projecting an outmoded caricature of manhood, 24/7.”

In 2014, Lewinsky corrected Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé after she was referenced in the singer’s track ‘Partition’. “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown,” Beyoncé sings on the track.

Pointing out that the singer’s lyric doesn’t really make sense, Lewinsky wrote at the time: “Thanks, Beyoncé. But if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'”