Moose Blood part ways with drummer Glenn Harvey due to accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Moose Blood have released a statement confirming that they parted ways with drummer Glenn Harvey due to accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

After fans began to circulate rumours online, now the pop punk band have revealed that a replacement drummer will be stepping in for Harvey for the remainder of their US tour, and that they’ll also be making a donation to the charity RAINN – an organisation aimed at tackling sexual violence.

“Hi everyone

“It’s taken a few days to respond to everything that’s circulating online at the moment regarding our band but Glenn Harvey is not currently a member of Moose Blood.

“In no way do we support any disrespectful or inappropriate behaviour towards anyone, male or female.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly.

“We will continue with our North American tour, with the exception of St. Louis tonight, with our good friend on drums.

“Moose Blood and our label Hopeless Records will be making a charitable donation to RAINN to show our support and awareness.

“We appreciate your patience and your loyalty.

“M❤B”

The English emo band formed in Canterbury in 2012 and have since released two albums, with their latest ‘blush’ coming out in 2016 to critical acclaim.