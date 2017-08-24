More huge acts announced to play MTV Video Music Awards

Ceremony is set to include an amazing collaboration

Rod Stewart, Demi Lovato and DNCE have been announced to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

They join previously announced acts Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, The Weekend, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, 30 Seconds To Mars and Shawn Mendes.

Lovato will take to the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California with her track ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, that is nominated for Song Of The Summer.

DNCE – who won last year’s Best New Artist award – will join forces with Stewart for a performance of his classic hit ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’.

Katy Perry is set to host the 2017 edition of the VMAs. In a statement, she said: ”I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The singer is up for four awards on the night, with the most prestigious being ‘Best Pop Video’ for the visuals to her track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which features Skip Marley. Perry will also be performing on the night.

Pink is also set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2017 ceremony. It is the highest honour available to artists at the awards show and has previously been won by the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Two new awards are being introduced to this year’s ceremony: a non-gendered ‘Artist of the Year’ category, and an award for ‘Best Fight Against the System’, which recognises those videos which “inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”

The nominations for this year’s VMAs were announced last month, with Kendrick Lemar leading the way with a total of eight nominations – mostly for the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’.

Lorde and Ariana Grande are both nominated along with Lamar for Artist of the Year, while Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Green Day are set to battle it out for Best Rock Video.