Hear Morrissey debut new album tracks in 6 Music Maida Vale live session

Morrissey debuted a handful of new tracks live earlier today in a Maida Vale session for BBC 6 Music.

The former Smiths frontman releases his new record ‘Low In High School’ on November 17. Ahead of its release, Morrissey performed the albums tracks ‘When You Open Up Your Legs’, ‘I Wish You Lonely’, ‘Home Is a Question Mark’, ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’ and lead single ‘Spent the Day In Bed’ live.

The session also saw Morrissey perform a collection of classic and recent solo tracks as well as a cover of The Pretenders’ ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Listen to the full session at the BBC website.

Elsewhere during the session, Morrissey appeared to offer his support to anti-Islam politician Anne Marie Waters.

Morrissey played the following songs in all:

‘You Have Killed Me’

‘I Wish You Lonely’

‘Spent the Day in Bed’

‘Speedway’

‘Istanbul’

‘Ganglord’

‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘World Peace Is None of Your Business’

‘The Bullfighter Dies’

‘When You Open Up Your Legs’

‘Jack the Ripper’

‘Home Is a Question Mark’

