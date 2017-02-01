Morrissey announces first live date of 2017 with Donald Trump meme

'World Peace Is None Of Your Business'

Morrissey has announced his first live date of 2017, revealing the news with a meme of Donald Trump.

The Smiths icon turned solo star was forced to cancel a string of US dates late last year when his keyboardist fell ill, before he blamed management for shows being pulled.

Now, he’ll be hitting the road again – with Morrissey announcing via fansite and official mouth-piece True-To-You that he’ll be performing at Roxy Festival in Guadalajara in Mexico on April 1st.

Not only that, but it came with a Morrissey-themed Donald Trump meme, made by his nephew and celebrated photographer Sam Esty Rayner – who also starred in the ‘Suedehead’ video as a child.

Rayner also posted the below Trump meme last month, placing the President’s face over that of the baby on the cover of Morrissey’s album ‘Years Of Refusal’:

Last year, Morrissey slammed Trump when he wrote: “Donald Thump is George Wallace – hating just about anyone who doesn’t happen to be Donald Thump. Surely this is not 2016 America?”

Morrissey caused controversy among many of his fans when he hailed the Brexit result as ‘magnificent’ – and called Nigel Farage a ‘liberal educator’. Former bandmate Johnny Marr then said that this was an obstacle in the way of a reunion of The Smiths. Marr agreed that they ‘probably don’t have much ideologically in common any more’.

“I always forget about that,” he said. “That’s just stuff that I hear second hand. If it is the case that he’s pro-Farage, then there would be a slight drawback in that I think, as anyone can imagine.”