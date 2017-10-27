Morrissey announces massive UK tour for 2018

Moz is hitting the road...

Morrissey has announced that he’s hitting the road early next year for his first UK tour since 2015.

The Manchester icon will kick off the tour with a show at Aberdeen’s BHGE Arena on February 16, before heading to cities including Glasgow, Brighton and London. You can check out the whole list of dates below.

February 2018

16th – Aberdeen BHGE Arena

17th – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

20th – Dublin 3Arena

23rd – Newcastle Metro Arena Arena

24th – Leeds First Direct Arena

27th – Birmingham Genting ArenaMarch 2018

3rd – Brighton Brighton Centre

7th – London Royal Albert Hall

9th – London Alexandra Palace

Details of an exclusive presale have also been revealed, with fans given the chance to access a exclusive 24 hour sale window on Wednesday November 1 if they purchase Moz’s new album ‘Low In High School’ on Amazon before midnight on Sunday, October 29.You can buy it here.

Tickets will also go on general sale from 10am on Friday, November 3, and you can buy them here.

Morrissey also recently released the music video for comeback single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’, which sees him sitting in a wheelchair while being pushed by close friend Joey Barton.

He has also announced details of special pop-up shops in London and LA to mark the release of his new album – offering ‘exclusive media and merchandise’.

The first shop will be open in London on Friday 17 – Sunday 19 November at Provender Building, Camden Market, NW1 8AH and will open at 8am on Friday 17. A second will also open for Stateside fans at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048.