Morrissey announces new album ‘Low In High-School’ – and a huge gig

It has been described as 'a landmark record'

Morrissey has signed a new record deal, and will be releasing his 11th album ‘Low In High-Sch0ol’ later this year.

Fans have been awaiting news of a new release from the former Smiths turned solo star since 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business‘. In the wake of the record’s release, he parted ways with label Harvest – claiming that ‘working with them almost killed him‘.

Morrissey solo – the return

Now, he’s back – after signing a new record deal with BMG. Due for release on November 17, ‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

“There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey,” said Korda Marshall, EVP of BMG. “He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations.

“The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG.”

Morrissey tour

With more dates set to follow, Morrissey has announced a launch show at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday November 10.

Prior to signing his record deal last year, Morrissey said: “There was a time when the music industry served the artist, but now the artist must serve the music industry, which is why everything is now so tasteless.”

He continued: “There is extremely heavy censorship now. If you examine, for example, the Sex Pistols rise, it largely succeeded because nobody saw it coming, and the industry didn’t think a band like the Sex Pistols could be popular, or could even exist.

“Now, it is severely controlled and monitored to make sure that any singer with a political message cannot get through. The result is obvious. We are left with music charts that do not reflect the feelings and needs of devout music lovers. But there cannot be a revolution.”