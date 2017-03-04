Morrissey biopic has been given a new title

The film was previously called 'Steven'

The forthcoming biopic about Morrissey‘s life has been given a new title.

The movie is being made by Orian Williams, who worked as producer on the Ian Curtis biopic Control.

The film, which has not been authorised by the former Smiths frontman, will now be called England Is Mine, according to a new interview with Williams. It was originally set to be titled Steven, which is Morrissey’s first name.

Orian Williams Producer for the upcoming Morrissey Biopic tells Feedback the New title of the film by SiriusXM Entertainment Orian Williams is a movie producer . . .10 years ago, he produced “Control,” the debut feature of seminal rock photographer Anton Corbijn, a haunting B&W biopic of doomed Joy Division singer Ian Curtis. Orian has a new Biopic coming out on Morrissey.

The new title, as Morrissey-Solo points out, is a reference to a lyric in The Smiths‘ song ‘Still Ill’.

In the interview, which aired on SiriusXM, Williams also revealed that the biopic will end when Morrissey meets Johnny Marr. The film will largely explore the frontman’s youth and his “triumph over an alienated childhood to become the cult star he is today”.

Jack Lowden, who starred in the BBC adaptation of War & Peace, had been previously reported to be cast in the film, while Downton Abbey‘s Jessica Brown Findlay will reportedly play Linder Sterling.

At present, there is no release date for England Is Mine.

Meanwhile, Morrissey announced his first live date of 2017 last month, revealing the news with a meme of Donald Trump.

The Smiths icon turned solo star was forced to cancel a string of US dates late last year when his keyboardist fell ill, before he blamed management for shows being pulled.

Now, he’ll be hitting the road again – with Morrissey announcing via fansite and official mouth-piece True-To-You that he’ll be performing at Roxy Festival in Guadalajara in Mexico on April 1st.

Not only that, but it came with a Morrissey-themed Donald Trump meme, made by his nephew and celebrated photographer Sam Esty Rayner – who also starred in the ‘Suedehead’ video as a child.

Rayner also posted the below Trump meme last month, placing the President’s face over that of the baby on the cover of Morrissey’s album ‘Years Of Refusal’:

Last year, Morrissey slammed Trump when he wrote: “Donald Thump is George Wallace – hating just about anyone who doesn’t happen to be Donald Thump. Surely this is not 2016 America?”

Morrissey caused controversy among many of his fans when he hailed the Brexit result as ‘magnificent’ – and called Nigel Farage a ‘liberal educator’. Former bandmate Johnny Marr then said that this was an obstacle in the way of a reunion of The Smiths. Marr agreed that they ‘probably don’t have much ideologically in common any more’.

“I always forget about that,” he said. “That’s just stuff that I hear second hand. If it is the case that he’s pro-Farage, then there would be a slight drawback in that I think, as anyone can imagine.”