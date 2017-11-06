Morrissey cancels California show at the last minute because it’s ‘too cold’

It was only the fourth night of tour

Last night’s Morrissey show in Paso Robles, California was cancelled at the last minute, after it was deemed ‘too cold’ for the singer to perform.

The concert was set to take place at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, as part of Morrissey’s US tour in support of upcoming new album ‘Low In High-School’.

However, as Stereogum note, it was cancelled after the set was supposed to start, with an announcement over the PA stating that the show would be “postponed” due to the venue’s on-stage heating system not working.

A number of fans expressed their frustration and disappointment on social media (below) – “Fuck that drama queen. Never again. Rot in hell” wrote one.

NME have approached Morrissey’s representatives for a statement.

In True #Morrissey fashion… Heaven knows I’m miserable now. A post shared by Glen Tufuga-Neel (@glenxtufuga) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

And I DID NOT like it. #thanksmorrissey #wastedmymoney #weakvegan A post shared by Joseph Forden (@jub_supreme) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Meanwhile, Morrissey performed Smiths track ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’ at a recent show, the first time a member of The Smiths has played the song live. Morrissey performed the song at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland on Tuesday (October 31). Watch fan-shot footage here.