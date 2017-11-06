Morrissey cancels California show at the last minute because it’s ‘too cold’
It was only the fourth night of tour
Last night’s Morrissey show in Paso Robles, California was cancelled at the last minute, after it was deemed ‘too cold’ for the singer to perform.
The concert was set to take place at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, as part of Morrissey’s US tour in support of upcoming new album ‘Low In High-School’.
However, as Stereogum note, it was cancelled after the set was supposed to start, with an announcement over the PA stating that the show would be “postponed” due to the venue’s on-stage heating system not working.
A number of fans expressed their frustration and disappointment on social media (below) – “Fuck that drama queen. Never again. Rot in hell” wrote one.
NME have approached Morrissey’s representatives for a statement.
Meanwhile, Morrissey performed Smiths track ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’ at a recent show, the first time a member of The Smiths has played the song live. Morrissey performed the song at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland on Tuesday (October 31). Watch fan-shot footage here.
Morrissey has also teamed up with animal rights charity PETA for a new ad campaign called Holidays Are Murder For Turkeys. In the advert, a cartoon version of the singer holds a sign with the campaign slogan written on it, while a cat sits on his shoulder. Behind him, there are two photos of him – one with another cat, and one with a lamb.
PETA members will hand out the adverts to fans as they leave shows on Morrissey’s upcoming US tour. PETA Vice President Dan Mathews said: “We hope this unique artwork will end up on refrigerators across the country as a reminder that animals shouldn’t be sacrificed for holiday feasts.”