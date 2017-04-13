Morrissey cancels concert over ‘health concerns’

The Smiths turned solo icon is now due to resume his tour on Friday night (April 14).

Morrissey cancelled his gig in San Antonio, Texas last night (April 12) over reported “health concerns”.

The Smiths turned solo icon was due to take to the stage at the city’s 2,000-capacity Tobin Center last night. However, a message posted on the venue’s website read: “FOLLOWING HEALTH CONCERNS STEMMING FROM MORRISSEY’S APPEARANCE IN TUCSON, IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT TONIGHT’S SOLD OUT ENGAGEMENT IN SAN ANTONIO AT THE TOBIN CENTER IS CANCELLED TO ALLOW HIM TO FULLY RECUPERATE.”

After beginning his gig in Tucson, Arizona earlier this week, Morrissey cut short his set after just six songs, telling the crowd: “It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara.”

After he walked off stage during ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’, keyboard player Gustavo Manzur said to the audience: “His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He’s been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We’re sorry. He’s sorry. You know he tried.”

Morrissey’s tour is now due to resume in Houston, Texas tomorrow night (April 14). This comes after last year’s touring difficulties, when he cancelled an already rescheduled US tour – and ranked his audiences throughout 2016. Morrissey also gave fans a health update following his cancer treatment.

Morrissey has also made headlines recently after it emerged that he turned down the opportunity to sing on the new Gorillaz album. Meanwhile, his ‘problematic’ t-shirt featuring civil rights activist James Baldwin was removed from sale after a wave of race controversy.